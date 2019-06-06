Woman charged with beating during robbery

Temple police have arrested a 42-year-old woman after another woman was beaten and robbed of her purse and cell phone.

Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said it happened Wednesday in the 100 block of South 23rd Street..

Police were told by a caller that three women in a gray Chrysler 300 assaulted her and took her purse and phone.

Officers arrived within minutes and spotted a vehicle matching the description given.

An officer activated emergency lights and attempted to stop the vehicle, but driver continued without stopping before eventually coming to a residence in the 300 block of South 21st Street.

Police say a cell phone matching the description of the victim’s phone was located in the vehicle.

The police report said the driver, identified as Elsa C Martinez gave a statement admitting taking the phone.

Police say the victim suffered visible injuries, including injuries to an eye.

Martinez was placed under arrest for robbery and fleeing from police