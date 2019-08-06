Woman charged with break-in and knife slashing

A 29-year-old College Station woman has been arrested, accused of slashing a man after getting into his home uninvited.

Nancy Jean Prado was being held Tuesday on charges of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault, a first degree felony.

College Station police were called to the home in the 1700 block of Anderson Street about 11:15 p.m. Monday.

While on the way, officers were able to locate and detain Prado as a suspect.

The victim told officers that Prado had gotten into his home without his knowledge or consent and started an argument.

When the victim tried to get her out of his house, she pulled a knife and began to slash at him.

The victim did suffer a non life threatening injury and was treated and released at a local hospital.