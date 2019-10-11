Woman charged with endangering children while trying to set fire

A woman who had been charged with trying to set fire to her ex-boyfriend’s home back in April has now been booked back into the jail on charges of endangering two children who were in the mobile home at the time.

Brandie Denise Stephens McClendon was initially arrested on attempted arson charges April 1 after deputies found her near home in the 200 block of Bedrock Trail in China Spring.

An arrest affidavit stated that lighter fluid had been sprayed on the front door of the home, around the window of the front bedroom and around the outside of the home.

One of the affidavits stated she attempted to ignite the fluid with a lighter but was unsuccessful.

The affidavit stated it was believed she was angry that a new girlfriend was at the home with her ex boyfriend.

She was charged with attempted arson with later warrants being issued for two counts of endangering a child.

She remained in the McLennan County Jail Friday morning on the two endangering charges, attempted arson of a habitation and multiple other warrants out of Dallas and Tarrant counties.