Woman charged with felony stalking and kicking door open in a house

A Waco woman is facing felony stalking charges, accused of kicking in the door of a home and threatening another woman with a knife and later following the victim around town.

Waco police spokesman Garen Bynum said Anitra Deneen Davis was arrested early Wednesday morning on the charges.

Police said things began with an argument between the two women October 30, with Davis accused of kicking in the front door of the victim’s residence in the 1500 block of North 25th.

Officers say when she kicked the door in, she was reported to have been holding a knife while making verbal threats toward the victim, telling her to come out of the home.

Police reports that about a week later, Davis is accused of following the same victim around the city of Waco for some time, eventually blocking her into a driveway, after which she is accused of bearing on the victim’s vehicle while threatening her again.

Arrest warrants were obtained for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony and for felony stalking.

Davis was booked into the McLennan County Jail after being arrested early Wednesday morning.