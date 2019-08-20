Woman charged with injury to child after disturbance, exposure to dog

Waco police say a woman was arrested and a man is still being sought following a disturbance that resulted in both of them and a child being injured.

Waco PD spokesman Patrick Swanton said it happened at a home in the 3800 block of Windsor on August 10 about 9:00 p.m.

Swanton said that a woman, later identified as Veronica M Jasso and her boyfriend were involved in an argument with a small child in the room.

During the argument, the child got pushed down.

Police say the man left the home through a window and received a cut going out.

As police arrived the woman with the child went out the back but ran into a rottweiler who was back there.

None of the injuries were believed serious.

Jasso was charged with injury to a child, booked into the McLennan County jail then posted bond and was released.

Police were still looking for the man involved and his name was not released.