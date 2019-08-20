Woman charged with injury to child after disturbance, exposure to dog

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Veronica M Jasso

Waco police say a woman was arrested and a man is still being sought following a disturbance that resulted in both of them and a child being injured.

Waco PD spokesman Patrick Swanton said it happened at a home in the 3800 block of Windsor on August 10 about 9:00 p.m.

Swanton said that a woman, later identified as Veronica M Jasso and her boyfriend were involved in an argument with a small child in the room.

During the argument, the child got pushed down.

Police say the man left the home through a window and received a cut going out.

As police arrived the woman with the child went out the back but ran into a rottweiler who was back there.

None of the injuries were believed serious.

Jasso was charged with injury to a child, booked into the McLennan County jail then posted bond and was released.

Police were still looking for the man involved and his name was not released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests