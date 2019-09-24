Woman charged with sexual assault of a minor

Waco police say that a referral from Child Protective Services led to the arrest of an area woman on charges of sexual assault of a child.

Cindy Lou Salas was booked into the McLennan County Jail over the weekend after officers obtained an arrest warrant, with her bond set at a total of $158,000.

In addition to two counts of sexual assault of a child, officers said she was in possession of a small quantity of metamphetamine when picked up.

The investigation began when police got a referral from CPS June 11.

Police said the referral indicated that the suspect had been having sex with a male victim under the age of 17 at a residence in south Waco and that the suspect was a known acquaintance of the victim.