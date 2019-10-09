Woman chased and threatened with gun

TEMPLE, Texas- A man is in custody after threatening his girlfriend.

On Oct. 8 at about 8 p.m., officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 3300 block of Southwest Loop 363 when they observed a female running across the roadway and screaming for help.

The officer made contact with the woman, who stated that her boyfriend was following her and threatened to kill her. The officer observed the male suspect standing across the street.

The woman advised that the male assaulted her, threatened her with a firearm and prevented her from leaving their apartment.

Officers received consent to enter the nearby apartment and recovered a .22-caliber revolver.

The suspect, 38-year-old Alexis Rodriguez, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful restraint.