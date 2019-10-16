Mother found with deceased children in Temple, arrested and charged

TEMPLE, Texas- The Temple Police Department has arrested 36-year-old Terrikah Haynes in connection with the questionable deaths of two of her children.

Haynes has been charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child with imminent danger of death or bodily injury.

Police recovered Haynes’ two older girls, ages six and four, from the home on September 30th and placed into Child Protective Services.

Officers say the home did not have electricity or running water. There was also no food or fluids in the home for consumption.

Police recently identified the other two children found dead in the home as 2-year-old Terric Boyd and 1-year-old Janea Boyd.

Haynes’ bond has been set at $300,000.

The investigation into the two dead children is ongoing.

Source: Temple Police Department