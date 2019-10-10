Woman held, Indiana child recovered in Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas- Copperas Cove police say a woman has been arrested and a child missing from Indiana has been recovered.

A Cove police spokesman said that acting on a tip from Child Protective Services, officers went to a location in the 1100 block of Northern Dancer Lane just before 4:00 p.m. Wednesday and arrested Kayla Nicole Turner.

Police say that she is the mother of a seven-year-old boy who was recovered safely after not being returned to the person who had legal custody of him.

The Whitely County Indiana Sheriff’s Office had also been working the case.

Turner was being held on a charge of interference with child custody, knowingly violating a custody order by failing to return a child.