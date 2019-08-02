Woman killed in crash with 18 wheeler near Cove

The Department of Public Safety has confirmed that a 27-year-old woman died in a crash on the US Highway 190 bypass south of Copperas Cove early Friday morning.

DPS Sgt Dave Roberts said Abigail Smith, address unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene just west of Old Copperas Cove Road.

Sgt Roberts said the crash occurred just before !:00 a.m. Friday when a 2002 model Ford passenger car driven by Smith that had been eastbound on the bypass moved over onto the wrong side of the road and into the path of a 2019 Freightliner truck tractor-trailer rig.

The vehicles collided head on.

The driver of the Freightliner, identified as 52 year old Steven Felix or Rockwall was not injured.