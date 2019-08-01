Woman Sentenced to 50 Years for Rockdale Murder

Candice Nicole Jones, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to 50 years in state prison for 1st degree felony murder for the death of Emily Hacker. Jones pled guilty to the charge on April 11, 2019, and has waived her right to an appeal.

Hacker was reported missing in January 2017 before her body was found in a shallow grave near Lyons, Texas. Police said from very early on that they believed Hacker had been the victim of an assault.

Jones was arrested for Hacker’s death along with Edward Brannon Berry, John Wayne Stewart and Ashley Wesson-Zawadzke.