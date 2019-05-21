Women hit by car remain in hospital

Two women hit by a car on a Harker Heights street Monday morning were both at Baylor Scott & White Hospital with multiple injuries on Tuesday.

While police have not released their names, they have released information about the condition of the two hit by a Ford Escape as they walked along the 700 block of Prospector Trail.

One of the women is 54 years old, and has several hip fractures and will need surgery. She also suffered a broken toe and road rash.

The other woman is 40 years old, and is reported to have a concussion, a brain bleed, and road rash all over her body.

A preliminary crash investigation found the Ford Escape was traveling eastbound in the 700 block of Prospector Trail, when it collided with two women walking in the same direction.

A 40-year-old woman was air-lifted by Life Flight Services to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple with incapacitating injuries. A 54-year-old woman was transported by ambulance to Seton Hospital in Harker Heights, also with incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the Ford Escape was not injured.