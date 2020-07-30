Women’s Veterans March Hopes to Combat Sexual Assault in the Military

CENTRAL TEXAS – The tragic death of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen has sparked more conversations of sexual assault in the military.

This has prompted the National Womens Veterans Association to host a protest on Saturday, August 1st in Killeen to demand justice in the military.

“It’s unfortunate that what happened to Vanessa Guillen brought light to the injustices that is going on in the military,” said Jessica Roque, a co-organizer.

Roque is a sexual assault survivor, and has spent 14 years in the Army as topographic analyst.

According to a Pentagon report released back in January, sexual assaults rose more than 20 percent at military service academies during the 2018-2019 school year.

The rally plans to address this along with struggles transitioning out of the military, such as dealing with the Veterans Association, obtaining medications and homelessness.

“Putting this event has made me feel proud of serving and the comradery that comes with coming together with an organization to speak for our sisters is the greatest honor to do this,” said Roque.

The rally will be held on Saturday, August 1st at 6200 West Central Texas Expressway, Building 136 in Killeen.