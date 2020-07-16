Woodway Family Sees Rise In Energy Bills As COVID-19 Cases Increase

WACO, Texas – The surge in COVID-19 cases is sending Central Texans back into quarantine. Inside one Woodway family’s home, it’s packed.

“We have three high-risk people living in my home, along with three elementary-aged children,” said Family Patriarch David Gulley.

With a full house, the family is seeing a rise in energy bills.

“Because we’ve been doing a lot of Zoom meetings, and everybody’s more on tablets watching videos to keep their spirits up,” said Gulley.

The Gulleys are not alone. According to energy data compan, Sense.com, electricity usage has increase 22 percent across the country since the pandemic began.

ERCOT says consumers can conserve energy during peak hours (3:00 PM – 7:00 PM) by setting their thermostats two to three degrees higher, using fans and avoid using large appliances.