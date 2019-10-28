Woodway man banned from home and family contact after knife threats

Woodway police report getting an emergency protective order banning a Woodway man from approaching any family members or going to his home after a Sunday incident involving threats with a knife.

Woodway police say they were sent to a home in the 400 block of Topeka at 5:11 p.m. Sunday after a family member called 9-1-1.

John Beau Baucom was arrested at the scene on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Woodway police said family members told them he had been drinking and had threatened them with a knife and was waving it about, and stabbing it into wood trim on the house.

Officers arriving on the scene found him in a back bedroom of the home and were able to take him into custody without further incident.

Because of his level of intoxication, he was taken to a local hospital to be medically cleared before being taken to jail.

Officers also learned that he had a previous conviction for family violence and for that reason sought an emergency protective order to keep him away from the family or the house if he were to bond out.