Woodway Police Department loses K9 Officer

Woodway,TX- Officers and staff are sad to announce the passing of one of their own, Police K9 Gerry.

After days of radiographs, ultrasounds, lab work, and consultations, the Woodway Officers made the difficult decision to let Gerry cross the Rainbow Bridge.

Gerry’s liver failed and there was nothing more to be done.

Throughout his almost 5 year career with the department, Gerry helped locate numerous items of drug paraphernalia and recovered over $11,300. Gerry attending various department and city events is also a staple in the community.

The Woodway Police Department would like to thank South Bosque Veterinary Clinic for their time, effort, and compassion over the years.

Gerry will be greatly missed by not only the department, but by all of Woodway.