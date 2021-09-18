Woodway Public Safety Association cookout

WOODWAY, Texas — The Woodway Public Safety Association held it’s annual cookout today to raise money for the programs the association works closely with.

Similar to last year, this year was a drive-thru cookout to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.

There were multiple raffle items up for grabs and all the money raised goes back into the community.

The association funds scholarships, supplies equipment for other organizations, funds volunteers, and they have provided donations to fallen officers families.

They also provided equipment back to the city for firefighters and police officers.