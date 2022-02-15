WACO, Texas — It’s national technical education month, and FOX 44 checked in with TSTC to learn how students learn their future professions

Within the Texas State Technical College programs in Waco, each semester the students study different areas of their major.

The students in the electrical line work technology major are in their second semester and are focusing on protective equipment and how to fix broken power lines.

“Today we’re talking about working lines that would be de-energized and grounded,” Instructor James Kolar said. “So we’re using what’s called a shotgun stick, to actually talk about how we fill out the line, how we de-energize it and then to apply a grounds. So that this line can safely be worked and de-energized.”

For many students, the hands on approach is the best way for them to learn their craft and when asked why they decided to go into line work, they say it’s a family affair.

“My dad’s been in line work for nineteen years, so that was pretty persuasive,” student Wyatt Huebner said. “I’ve been in it all my life and most of my friends, they’re in line work too.”

“My uncle does it, he seems to really enjoy it,” another student, James Jackson, explained. “Just seemed like something I kind of wanted to do. I mean it’s a little out of the ordinary I guess, so just peaked my interest in that way.”

And a huge part of learning about and doing line work is safety. “With this business, because of the voltage and because of the heights, there’s just a lot of safety requirements that go into it,” Kolar said. “And always safety is of the utmost importance.”