World Mental Health Day is here

Thursday, October 10th is World Mental Health Day.

This is a global day to educate, raise awareness, and advocate against social stigma of mental illness. Mental health affects how you think, feel, and behave.

Some tips to improve your mental health are eating a healthy diet. Studies found those who kept up with a balanced diet for three months continued to experience an improved outlook on life.

Also, be sure to get plenty of sleep at night and make annual check-ups with a mental health professional. Many tend to seek professional help only after a crisis has occurred.

For more information, you can call 211 and 1-800-273-TALK.