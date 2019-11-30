Wreaths Laid on Veterans Graves For the Holidays

KILLEEN,Texas- Thousands of volunteers came out to lay wreaths on the graves of veterans at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

The day began with a ceremony honoring the fallen at 10 A.M. After the ceremony concluded, volunteers as well as families of the fallen began laying out close to 8,000 wreaths on veterans graves.

The effort is helmed by the Friends Of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery and has been an annual event since 2007, where they started out with 6 wreaths.

Many veterans and their families say they are grateful for the community support for the event that they say grows year after year.