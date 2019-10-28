Wrong license plate leads to meth arrest

Having a missing license plate on the front and the plate belonging to another car on the back resulted in the discovery of meth in a car and a Temple man going to jail.

Jeffrey Lamont Johnson was arrested Sunday morning on a charge of possession of a controlled substance after he was initially stopped for driving a vehicle without a front license plate.

Officers made the stop at 10:14 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of North Third Street.

Then as officers ran a license check on the rear plate, the return showed the plate belonged on another vehicle.

Police said the 35-year-old Johnson admitted that he knew the plate did not belong on that car.

At that point officers did an inventory of the vehicle and discovered a crystal-like substance that field tested a presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

Johnson was then taken to jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance.