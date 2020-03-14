YMCA of Central Texas closing locations due to COVID-19

Waco, Texas – The YMCA of Central Texas is closing it’s doors due to COVID-19.

The center says over the past few weeks, they have been closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19. The YMCA of Central Texas Association felt it was important to align with public health authority guidelines, regional school closures and other safety considerations.

The YMCA of Central Texas will close locations for two weeks starting at 6pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in an abundance of caution regarding COVID-19. This closure includes all programs, activities, sports events, and after-school care. The closure is expected to last two weeks and we anticipate reopening our YMCA facilities on Monday, March 30, 2020.

During this time of recommended social distancing, the YMCA of Central Texas is providing opportunities for members to workout from home as we navigate this rapidly evolving public health environment.

The YMCA will continue to monitor this evolving situation and communicate updates as they become available.

The Y will keep our staff, members and community informed with any new developments via www.ymcactx.org, email and social media.