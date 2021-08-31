Z’s at the Curry hosting Republican Candidate Allen West on Sept. 1

WACO, Texas – Republican candidate Allen West is running for Texas Governor, and plans to make a stop in Waco tomorrow for a meet and greet.

The Town Hall event will be held at Z’s at the Curry, and it’s open to the public.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Allen West plans to meet people in the community sharing his goals as Texas Governor – even taking questions from the audience.

West ran and won the race in 2021 to become Chairman of the Texas Republican Party, but has since resigned.

FOX 44 spoke with Z’s at the Curry owner Greg May, who is excited to host West at his restaurant.

May says he reached out to Allen West, and he immediately accepted the invitation to come to Waco.

“He’s just jumping in with both feet in every community that he can, and I don’t think I’ve yet seen him get scared of a question,” May said. “That’s the kind of guy you want. We want someone for Texas that’s going to be out front, going to be open and honest with us. Tell us what’s going on. Good, bad or indifferent, and handle those issues that that we need someone to handle.”

The Meet and Greet with West will be from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m., followed by a Town Hall beginning at 5:00 p.m. May is hoping for a great turn out with the communities support.