Locals in limbo waiting for COVID-19 results a week late

WACO, Texas – After drive-thru COVID-19 testing was held in Waco on May 8, patients were told they would get their results within three to five days. Nearly two weeks later, they are still waiting.

226 McLennan County residents went through the tests, which was held by the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM), based in Austin.

Ascension Providence’s Dr. Jackson Griggs says the county has been trying to get answers.

“Our health district was told that those results would come within a four-day period,” Griggs said. “When they didn’t come, our health district started reaching out on a regular basis to the Texas Department of Emergency Management.”

The TDEM finally gave an update on the test results to the county on Wednesday.

“The Texas Department of Emergency Management reached out to our local emergency management department indicating that those tests are at UT medical branch in Galveston,” Griggs said. “I believe that some early results may be coming in at this point.”

Without the results, some employees are forced to continue to stay home and the county’s COVID-19 statistics are incomplete.

“We haven’t been able to do contract tracing because we haven’t known which cases were positive,” Griggs said. “That’s the concern in that long delay.”

Griggs and county officials also hope this delay is an anomaly for the state when it comes to COVID-19 testing.

“In this kind of new environment, the state has its own learning curve here that’s going on, as well,” Griggs said. “If they provide testing services in the future, my hope and expectation is that this kind of delay will not occur or will at least be much shorter.”

FOX44 reached out to TDEM for comment, but did not hear back.