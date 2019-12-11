Locals Night at the Silos

WACO, Texas – It’s a special night for locals at the Magnolia Silos!

Wacoans are invited to enjoy a fun and exciting night. Guests can enjoy ice skating, a live performance from some local musicians, and plenty of food provided by local food trucks. You can even get your picture taken with Santa!

Locals will also be able to enjoy a special 40 percent discount at the Magnolia Market.

Instead of buying tickets, a minimum donation of $7 will be collected at the main entrance. All proceeds from the event will be donated to The Cove, a local center designed to provide a safe space for students experiencing homelessness.

“I feel like it brings a lot of people in. It says a lot about Magnolia and how we’re family-oriented and how we welcome everyone in. It’s just going to be a lot of fun,” says Drew, a local here in Waco.

The event will start Wednesday night at 6:00 P.M. and go until 8:00 P.M.