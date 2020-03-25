Locals push for May election to be postponed

WACO, Texas – The local May 2 election may be pushed back six months due to coronavirus concerns, but the City of Waco has yet to make a decision on a new election day, puzzling some locals.

Governor Greg Abbott gave Texas cities an option – run your elections as normal or move them to November to coincide with the general election.

For long-time Waco resident Carmen Saenz, who suffers from an auto-immune disease that has put her in intensive care twice in the last year and a half, the decision to vote is one of life and death.

“I would need to make a choice between exposing myself to a virus that would certainly cause death or forego my right to vote,” says Saenz.

If the city wants to use the ballot machines they typically use for their elections, they would need to decide by Thursday whether to postpone the election or not.

Saenz says she attentively watched the City Council meeting Tuesday morning and even submitted a question regarding the election, but the entire topic was glossed over. Her question was left unanswered.

“Unless, you know, I wanna do a suicide mission, my right to vote is being taken away,” says Saenz. “Especially because they have another option to move it to November.”

The City of Waco is still under a shelter in place order, and will be until at least April 7.

“You’re asking our businesses and all of us to sacrifice and not go out, and then y’all can’t move the election to November,” says Saenz. “I mean, that just doesn’t make any sense.”

Temple has already canceled their bond election set for the same day. If the election were to stay in May as scheduled, early voting will begin April 20.