Locals React To Super Bowl 54

WACO, Texas – It was all screams, cheers, and chants as dozens celebrated the 54th Super Bowl.

Many showed up to the Waco’s Bubba’s 33 restaurant wearing team jerseys, hats, stickers, and even championship belts.

Fans say they have been following the two teams for decades.

“It’s unbelieveable rooting for the 49’ers. They’re really family-oriented, for the most part,” says one 49’ers fan.

“I started watching football since they won the Super Bowl, and I’ve been on the bandwagon ever since,” says another 49’ers fan.

The San Francisco 49’ers have won the Super Bowl five times. Their last win happened in 1995.

Prior to their 2020 win, the last time the Kansas City Chiefs won was exactly 50 years ago.

Many Chiefs fans were rooting for their star player, quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“He’s a Texas boy, and he’s representing us well. He took a lot of hits and he scored anyway,” says fan Sheray Collier.

The Chiefs wound up winning the game 31-20.