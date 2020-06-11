Locals split on potential Fort Hood rename

KILLEEN, Texas – The U.S. Army has announced they are open to the discussion of renaming some military installations named after Confederate generals – like Fort Hood.

The post is named after General John Bell Hood, who led the Texas Brigade in the American Civil War. Self-proclaimed “Army brat” Naomi Vanlanham calls the post her “second home” and wants the name to stay.

“I think it’s pretty important,” Vanlanham said. “If you think about all the people that grew up here or have been here for however long, they’re just used to it. So it would mess up a lot.”

President Trump weighed in on the issue via Twitter, tweeting his administration “will not even consider” the name changes.

U.S. Navy veteran Troy Dilworth thinks renaming the post could be a good first step towards change.

“I think it will show some way of moving forward to letting people know they do identify with the insensitives (sic) of black people that are here,” Dilworth said.

Even though the change is only being considered, that may be enough to begin a movement.

“It’s really about the consideration,” Dilworth said. “If it’s considered, then enough people will be able to make enough noise and be able to, you know, ring a few collars and let people know it may be time. You would think America was past giving those people honor for what they stood for.”

For Dilworth, he believes those who educate themselves on the posts’ namesakes will see the problems with them.

“I think for the masses it doesn’t mean much because they really don’t think much of tying those people into some of their acts,” Dilworth said. “For those who have done the research, yeah it does bring on the possibility of being considered.”

Dilworth also suggested one alternate namesake for the post could be some of the Tuskegee airmen.