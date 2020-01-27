Lone finalist named for Belton ISD Superintendent

The Belton ISD Board of Trustees has named a lone finalist for the district’s next Superintendent.

Dr. Matthew L. Smith is currently the Chief of Staff in Leander ISD. He has two decades of experience in public education, according to Belton ISD.

Dr. Smith has served as a classroom teacher, at-risk program coordinator, athletic director, campus administrator, and district administrator.

The Belton ISD Board will consider Smith’s contract on February 17th. The wait is because there is a 21-day waiting period required by state law.

At the end of that time, he will succeed former BISD superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon, who now holds the same position in Waco.

Right now, Dr. Robin Battershell is serving as BISD’s interim superintendent. It is a post she’s held since August.