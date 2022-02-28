BRYAN, Texas – The Bryan Independent School District’s Interim Superintendent Ginger Carrabine is the lone finalist to fill the district’s open superintendent position.

The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees unanimously named Carrabine as the lone finalist during a special called meeting on Friday.

Carrabine has been in Bryan ISD for over four and a half years – serving as chief of staff, deputy superintendent and, since September 2021, interim superintendent.

The district says Carrabine is a lifelong educator prior to coming to Bryan. She served as a teacher, assistant principal, elementary and middle school principal, executive director of curriculum and instruction, and executive director of strategic planning.

Before making this announcement, the Board of Trustees contracted with the Texas Associations of School Board’s (TASB) Executive Search Services (ESS). They held in-person feedback sessions and posted an online survey – using information from both to compile a profile of the next superintendent.

There will now be a mandatory 21-day waiting period. During this time, Carrabine will continue serving as interim superintendent.

Source: Bryan Independent School District