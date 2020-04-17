Long time College Station police chief retires

It’s being called the end of an era as a man who has been with the College Station Police Department ever since graduating from Texas A&M and who rose through the ranks to become chief retires.

Scott McCollum started as a patrol officer in April 1985, working his way up through many positions including detective, patrol sergeant, lieutenant, at one time public information officer, commander, assistant chief and then chief in 2014.

Chief McCollum was part of many developments within the organization and led many initiatives and projects while with the College Station Police Department, just a few of which included implementing the Crime Analysis Unit and implementing the K9 Unit.

A statement issued on his retirement said, ” During his leadership, his administration stressed the need for treating everyone with dignity and respect, be it internally or externally. This respect has yielded trust and trust is the foundation upon which effective policing is built. Community engagement through the development of effective partnerships has been a constant effort across all components of the department.”

On behalf of the City Manager’s Office, Deputy City Manager Jeff Capps expressed appreciation for Chief McCollum’s service to the community and for the excellent leadership and vision he provided the College Station Police Department.

Capps, who preceded McCollum as chief, also announced that Assistant Chief Chuck Fleeger will serve as interim police chief while the search for a new chief continues. Application reviews are underway and it’s hoped interviews will be scheduled within the next few weeks.

Chief McCollum will be honored at a reception at the new College Station Police Department at a date and time to be determined once it is deemed to be safer in light of the current COVID-19 crisis.