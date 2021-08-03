Long-time Gatesville junior high school principal passes away

GATESVILLE, Texas – The Gatesville Independent School District is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The district announced the passing of Cindy Ament Venable on social media Tuesday night. Venable was the long-time junior high school principal. She medically retired this summer due to her failing health.

The district says Venable bravely battled cancer for nearly 25 years, and that her courage and fight was an inspiration to everyone.

Service details will be announced at a later date.

Source: Gatesville Independent School District