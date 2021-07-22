Longest-serving member of Waco ISD Board to step down

WACO, Texas – During Thursday night’s meeting of the Waco ISD Board of Trustees, Allen Sykes announced he plans to resign as a school board member as soon as his replacement is sworn into office.

Sykes represents Waco ISD Trustee District Five – which includes the neighborhoods between Richland Mall and the lake, as well as some areas near Baylor University. He was first elected to the board in 1999, and is the longest serving of the district’s current board members.

In a letter to fellow board members, Sykes wrote that the timing of his resignation was “based on other commitments making it increasingly difficult to allocate sufficient effort to fulfill the requirements entrusted to me.” He also noted his gratitude to the voters who elected him to represent them and his hope that making the announcement now will allow others who wish to serve the community to consider this opportunity.

Reflecting on 22 years of service, Sykes noted the district has changed in meaningful ways since he was first elected. Among the changes he highlighted were the construction of University High and the improvement of other campuses made possible by voter approval of a $172.5 million bond package in 2008.

Sykes’ announcement comes as the board is considering asking voters for approval of a $376.1 million bond package. Earlier this year, a community advisory committee recommended that the board consider replacing Waco High, G.W. Carver Middle, Tennyson Middle and Kendrick Elementary with new schools built in the same location as the existing campuses. The board will decide whether to call a bond election for November at their next meeting on August 12.

A senior vice president at Extraco Banks, Sykes is a CPA by training. He also serves as the secretary of the McLennan County Appraisal District Board of Directors and a member of the Waco ISD Education Foundation Board of Directors. His wife, Jane, retired from Waco ISD earlier this year after 35 years as a teacher at Tennyson Middle and Parkdale Elementary. They have two adult sons, who are Waco High graduates.

Board president Angela Tekell announced that the board will discuss filling the vacancy created by Sykes’ resignation at their meeting on August 12. Sykes’ current term ends in May 2022, and the board can appoint a replacement to serve through the end of the term, call a special election to fill the vacancy until that time, or leave the vacancy unfilled until May 2022 – when voters will elect someone to a new three-year term representing District Five.

Anyone interested in being appointed to fill the vacancy is encouraged to submit a letter of interest describing their qualifications and why they want to serve on the board to the board president no later than August 23. Letters can be delivered to the Waco ISD Administration Building, located at 501 Franklin Avenue, Waco, TX 76701. They can also be emailed to monica.boyd@wacoisd.org.

To be eligible to fill the vacancy, an individual must be registered to vote, be a resident of the state of Texas for at least one year, and be a resident of District Five for at least six months. A map of the trustee districts can be found online at wacoisd.org/trusteedistricts.

Source: Waco Independent School District