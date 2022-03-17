WACO, Texas – Ascension Providence is mourning the loss of one of their own.

President Philip Patterson tells FOX 44 News that 81-year-old Sister Cecile Matushek, known by many as “Sister C”, passed away on Monday. Cecile passed peacefully, and was surrounded by her sisters after being able to visit with her nieces.

Patterson says Ascension Providence will always celebrate the life and mourn the loss of Cecile, who was the former Vice President of Mission Affairs.

Cecile joined Providence in 1991 and retired in 2017. Over her 26 years of service at Providence, she was known for rocking and whispering prayers to the babies in the nursery, comforting patients, and supporting associates.

Patterson says everyone is “eternally grateful for her ministry at Ascension Providence.”