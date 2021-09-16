Longtime Killeen ISD educator passes away

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Victor “Bunkley” Morris, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, as announced by the district. He was a teacher at Harker Heights High School.

Morris was a dedicated educator, role model and friend to many during his 41-year career. He was known for making strong relationships with peers and students.

The district says Morris will be remembered for the impact he had on so many, and that his passion and dedication to education will forever be a part of the district.

Morris’s history with Killeen ISD:

Ellison High School : August 1979 – May 2000

Shoemaker High School: August 2000 – June 2002

Nolan Middle School: August 2002 – May 2005

Shoemaker High School: August 2005 – June 2011

Morris took a brief retirement in 2011 before returning to Harker Heights High School in 2012.

Harker Heights High School: August 2012- September 2021

The district is offering its condolences and prayers to Morris’s family during this time. Support services have been made available for grieving students and staff.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Source: Killeen Independent School District