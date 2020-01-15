Longtime University HS Soccer coach passes away

Waco ISD announced Wednesday morning that University High School Soccer coach Mike Chapman passed away overnight.

The 58-year-old died from a heart attack.

Coach Chapman coached soccer for 26 years at University High. Along with his coaching responsibilities, Chapman also taught English and Government at University High.

Chapman co-founded the ‘Make a Wish Come True’ program in 2007. The program has helped thousands of students over the years.

Attorney Dustin Chapman, Mike’s brother, released this statement from the family:

It is with a sad, sad heart that I share that my brother, Mike Chapman, passed away last night. Mike had a servant’s heart. He loved University High School and the South Waco community. He made sure his student athletes were students first and made sure they excelled, and I quote him, ‘in the classroom, in the community and on the field.’

From taking his team to visit sick children in hospitals, to delivering Meals on Wheels, he wanted to help instill a sense of community in his players. Some might say his biggest accomplishment was winning a State Championship, but it was being a role model for his students.

The Make-a-Wish program at Christmas was his favorite way to give back to the children of the South Waco community and we will make sure it continues. Our family is deeply humbled by all the kind words and support we have received.” Dustin Chapman

Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon released this statement about Coach Chapman:

Mike was a highly respected and much loved coach at University for 26 years with strong success as a teacher, mentor and friend. He was a positive role model and father figure to many. I was honored to have gotten to know him. His generosity and kindness during the holiday season was a joy to witness as he blessed so many of our students through the Make-A-Wish program. Many of his former students work at University, as well as across the Waco ISD, and are truly grieving this devastating loss.” Dr. Susan Kincannon

Counselors are at University High School helping students and staff grieve.