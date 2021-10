CENTRAL TEXAS – The start of the spooky month of October means the start of many litivities, or “lit activities.”

Many pumkin patches and haunted houses are opening as the celebration begins. Pumpkin patch Sancho Rancho is located in the Robinson area, and is open for every weekend in October.

And are you ready to scream? Because the new-and-improved American Scare Ground haunted house in the Elm Mott area is also open.

Be sure to check out these exciting places throughout the month!