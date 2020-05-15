Look! Up in the Sky! A tribute to healthcare professionals

Fort Hood’s 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division is honoring healthcare professionals fighting COVID-19 Friday morning in Central Texas with a flyover.

Flyover video from Temple

Helicopters will pass over hospitals and medical centers in Temple, Georgetown, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, and Gatesville.

Here is the full schedule:

9:12 a.m. — Temple Baylor Scott & White Continuing Care
9:15 a.m. —  Temple Olin Teague Veterans Medical Center
9:19 a.m. — Temple Everest Rehabilitation Hospital
9:20 a.m. — Temple Baylor Scott & White South 31st St
9:21 a.m. — Temple Baylor Scott & White McLane
9:27 a.m. — Belton Cedar Crest Hospital
9:50 a.m. — Georgetown St Davids Hospital
9:54 a.m. — Round Rock Baylor Scott & White
9:57 a.m. — Round Rock Ascension Seton
10:02 a.m. — Round Rock St Davids
10:11 a.m. — Cedar Park VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic
10:14 a.m. — Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
10:42 a.m. — Advent Health Lampasas
10:53 a.m. — Copperas Cove Medical Home
10:58 a.m. —  Killeen Advent Health Hospital
11 a.m. — Fort Hood Carl R. Darnall Medical Center
11:06 a.m. — Harker Heights Seton Hospital
11:07 a.m. — Harker Heights VA Killeen Vet Center
11:32 a.m. — Coryell Memorial Hospital

If you get video of one of the flyovers, please email it to news@kwkt.com. We will have full coverage of the event on FOX44 News @ 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

