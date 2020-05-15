Look! Up in the Sky! A tribute to healthcare professionals

Fort Hood’s 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division is honoring healthcare professionals fighting COVID-19 Friday morning in Central Texas with a flyover.
Helicopters will pass over hospitals and medical centers in Temple, Georgetown, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, and Gatesville.
Here is the full schedule:
9:12 a.m. — Temple Baylor Scott & White Continuing Care
9:15 a.m. — Temple Olin Teague Veterans Medical Center
9:19 a.m. — Temple Everest Rehabilitation Hospital
9:20 a.m. — Temple Baylor Scott & White South 31st St
9:21 a.m. — Temple Baylor Scott & White McLane
9:27 a.m. — Belton Cedar Crest Hospital
9:50 a.m. — Georgetown St Davids Hospital
9:54 a.m. — Round Rock Baylor Scott & White
9:57 a.m. — Round Rock Ascension Seton
10:02 a.m. — Round Rock St Davids
10:11 a.m. — Cedar Park VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic
10:14 a.m. — Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
10:42 a.m. — Advent Health Lampasas
10:53 a.m. — Copperas Cove Medical Home
10:58 a.m. — Killeen Advent Health Hospital
11 a.m. — Fort Hood Carl R. Darnall Medical Center
11:06 a.m. — Harker Heights Seton Hospital
11:07 a.m. — Harker Heights VA Killeen Vet Center
11:32 a.m. — Coryell Memorial Hospital
If you get video of one of the flyovers, please email it to news@kwkt.com.