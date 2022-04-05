CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – If you’re looking for a job, there will be a few opportunities in Central Texas tomorrow.

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary will co-host the Fort Hood All Veterans Job Fair at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center Wednesday, from noon to 4:00 p.m. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

More than 40 employers actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be on-site representing a range of industries – from construction to medical to administrative and logistics – with career opportunities from entry level to senior management.

In addition to employment assistance, veterans can utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance – all at no cost.

To register for the event, you can go to jobs.dav.org.

In addition, the ESC Region 12 job fair is also taking place on Wednesday. It is being held for educators and those considering a career change, or may be interested in entering the field of education. More than 30 school districts looking to fill openings in teaching, transportation, technology, child nutrition, office support and more.

This event will take place at 2101 W Loop 340 in Waco from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Registration is not required, but appreciated, to keep applicants updated with details of the event – including which employers will be attending. To register or view current job openings, you can visit www.esc12.net/jobs.