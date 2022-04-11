WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation Waco District’s contractor will install a low-profile concrete barrier within the Loop 121 project limits starting Monday.

This work will require daily closures within the project limits from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Clousures will end on Friday.

These closures are required for the safety of the traveling public. Crews will conduct flagging operations and utilize a pilot car to direct traffic through the work area. Travelers should expect delays in this area.

This work is part of TxDOT’s ongoing project to widen Loop 121 – from W Avenue O to Sparta Road – to a four-lane divided highway, add shared-use paths and sidewalks, and add a two-way left turn lane from Sparta Road to FM-439.

TxDOT encourages travelers to mind their speed, and to eliminate distractions when driving in work zones.