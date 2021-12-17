LORENA, Texas – The Texas DPS Troopers responded to a two vehicle deadly crash on IH-35 in McLennan County on Wednesday of this week.

A 2014 Chevrolet Cruz sedan, driven by 72 year-old Willie David Jackson of Bryan, Texas, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of IH-35 near mile marker 326 in Lorena. A 2014 GMC Sierra pickup, driven by 20 year-old Warren James Hadley of Round Rock, Texas was traveling northbound on IH-35 in the proper direction. The Chevrolet collided with the GMC Sierra head on.

Both of the drivers were pronounced dead on scene by Justice of the Peace Pete Peterson at 12:50 a.m. The crash investigation is still active and open.