Lorena house listed as total loss after fire

605 N. Houston St, Lorena

A Lorena home is being listed as a total loss after an early Wednesday morning fire.

The call came in at 4:04 a.m. with the first firefighters on the scene reporting the house at 605 North Houston Street engulfed.

Two adults and three children were in the home at the time of the fire, and all got out.

One person was treated for minor burns but did not need to be taken to a hospital.

Several pets in the house did not survive.

Fire units from Hewitt, Robinson and Bruceville-Eddy responded to assist.

The fire did lead to the closure of one intersection requiring some people to detour on the way to the high school.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

