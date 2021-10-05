Lorena man accused of punching, threatening underage boy

A Lorena man was arrested by McLennan County deputies following a reported assault on a juvenile male in a Lorena area home.

Deputies were sent to a home in the 500 block of Lorena Meadows at 9:51 p.m. Monday on what was called in as a welfare check after the caller reported a victim had sent images and video of him being assaulted by a man at that location.

An arrest affidavit stated that when deputies arrived, they made contact with the victim who had visible injuries to his face that the affidavit stated were the result of being punched and struck.

The affidavit referred to video evidence provided at the scene that was recorded on a phone as the confrontation occurred, with the man yelling at the victim, then striking him.

The affidavit said the actual strike was not recorded as the phone was dropped, but the sounds were all picked up, including threats made to the juvenile.

The affidavit stated that the victim was told if he called the cops ” I swear to God it’ll be the last time you go to sleep dude.”

A man at the scene identified as Nicholas Ryan Ackerman was taken into custody and transported to the McLennan County Jail.

He remained in the jail Tuesday with charges listed as injury to a child with intent to do bodily injury, a third degree felony, and terroristic threat of family or household member.