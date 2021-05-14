Lorena substitute teacher fired over indecency allegations

Lorena Independent School District announced Friday that a Pre-K substitute teacher has been fired.

Dr. Joe Kucera, superintendent of the school district, told parents in an email that the decision was made after the Lorena Police Department about allegations of indecency with a child were made against the teacher.

Police say the incident happened Friday, May 7th at the Primary School, and the district learned about it on the following Saturday.

The substitute was not allowed to return to campus and has since been terminated. In addition, a report has been made to the State Board of Educator Certification.

Dr. Kucera says the district is fully cooperating with the police department, and that Friday was the first day he was allowed to release any information.

Right now, the allegation is limited to one incident involving one child, and the parents of the child are also cooperating with law enforcement.