Lorena traffic stop leads to meth seizure and arrest

A 36-year-old woman was arrested by Lorena police late Monday night following a traffic stop when what was estimated to be 360 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated value of up to $18,000 was found in her car.

Cori Elaine Resendez posted a total of $49,000 bond and was released from the McLennan County Jail at 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The arrest affidavit stated that she was stopped at 10:44 p.m. Monday near mile marker 221 for a traffic violation when the officer noticed a smell of marijuana coming from the car.

The woman was asked to step out of the vehicle, and after she reluctantly did so, the Lorena K9 Zeta was deployed to sniff the car from the outside.

During the free air sniff around the car, the dog alerted on the area near the driver’s door.

The affidavit stated that the officer then began a search of the car and located ” a full cigar blunt loaded with marijuana and a ‘roach’ along with a small clear plastic jar containing four tablets of acetaminophen and hydrocodone.

In a handbag he found several plastic baggies tied with a knot containing salt crystals that appeared be be ‘ice’ methamphetamine. He also located digital scales.

Resendez was transported to the McLennan County Jail.