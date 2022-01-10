A 23-year-old Lott man has been arrested in connection with the September 2019 sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.

Jordan Riley Arney was booked into the Bell County Jail Saturday afternoon on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child with his bond set at $200,000.

Jail records showed he was also listed as having a separate charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member in a separate case with an additional bond of $7500 for that charge.

Temple police investigated the sexual assault case with spokesperson Alejandra Arreguin, saying they were initially contacted August 4, 2020 when a report was filed at the Temple Police Department lobby.

Arreguin said the incident actually occurred in September 2019 in the 4800 block of South 31st in Temple, with another incident in March 2020 in Academy.

As the investigation unfolded an arrest warrant for Arney was issued November 9, 2021 with the suspect being arrested Saturday by Bell County Sheriff’s deputies.