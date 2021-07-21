Lott police officer involved in crash

LOTT, Texas – A Lott Police officer was involved in a crash on Wednesday evening.

The department posted on social media that the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 77 and Highway 320. The officer was heading southbound on Highway 77 and passed through the intersection, when he was struck on the driver-side rear quarter panel by a driver who failed to stop at the stop sign.

When the unit was struck, it spun around into the northbound lane – and the other vehicle involved came to a stop at the Lott Stop convenience store. The officer was transported to the hospital to get checked out.

The department says both vehicles sustained a significant amount of damage, and that all parties involved are okay.

This accident/investigation was conducted by the Department of Public Safety.

Sources: City of Lott Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety