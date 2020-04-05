DPS Troopers screening stations at Louisiana/Texas borders

AUSTIN, Texas- Travelers from Louisiana to Texas will be stopped along the way.

According to Speaker Dennis Bonnen, To enforce Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-12, TX DPS is increasing its presence along the Texas/Louisiana border.

Troopers will set up roadway screening stations to gather req forms from road travelers along the border.

It’s important for those entering TX from LA to be prepared to stop.

Those who fall under the self-quarantine mandates outlined in GA-12 should remember that a violation of the Executive Order is subject to criminal penalties.

Additional information about the Executive Order and its requirements can be found online at http://dps.texas.gov/COVIDtravel.

The order does not apply to travel related to commercial activity, military service, emergency response, health response and critical infrastructure functions.