Low-cost pet vaccinations offered in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas – Does your pet need to be vaccinated? Get it done in Killeen for a low cost.

Killeen Animal Services will host a low cost pet vaccination clinic Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center, located at 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. All pets must arrive on a leash or in a carrier.

Complete yearly vaccinations for cats and dogs are just $20. Individual shots are also available. Rabies vaccinations for cats or dogs are $5. Distemper/Hepatitis/Parvo/Corona shots for dogs are $15. Kennel cough shots are $10. Feline Leukemia/ PRCC vaccinations are $15. Preventative flea and heartworm medication will also be available for purchase.

Vaccinations are administered under the care of veterinarian Dr. John Tarlton and his staff.

More information about Killeen Animal Services and Shelter is available at KilleenTexas.gov/Animals.