Low turnout and big stakes mark the May 1st election

The results are in from Saturday’s elections, which were help all across Texas. While voter turnout was low, the results will have far-reaching impacts.

In Waco, Robin Houston lost her seat on the Waco ISD Board of Trustees to Keith Guillory. Houston received 723 votes to Guillory’s 1190.

Stephanie Ybarra-Korteweg held off an attempt to take her District 2 seat on the school board by Jessica Gereghty. The vote difference between the two women was only 128, with Ybarra-Korteweg receiving the support of 338 people.

Waco City Council member Jim Holmes won reelection easily, getting more than three times as many votes as his closest contenders.

In Temple, Mayor Tim Davis beat contender Richard Arwood. Davis has held the office since 2018.

Temple voters also approved a $124.9 million bond for Temple College. The money will allow the college to construct new campus facilities and expand the Health Sciences Center.

Voters in Coryell County did not approve a plan to spend $30 million to build a new jail. More than 2,000 people voted against the idea.

In Mart, three separate bonds passed to make improvements to the school district. The three bonds total $20 million. Fewer than 300 people voted on each of the bond proposals.